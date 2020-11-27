It’s been a rough year for Black-owned small businesses in the United States, and the latest surge in coronavirus cases suggests a festive season without much celebration.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Covid-19 Dampens Holiday Cheer For Black Small Businesses - November 27, 2020
- California launches fund to help small businesses - November 27, 2020
- India’s Write-Off of Ailing Bank’s Debt to Sting Small Lenders - November 27, 2020