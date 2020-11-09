Jacinda IArdern said today the economic recovery from Covid-19 won’t end in December “and nor should the scheme”.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Covid-19: Government renews small business loan scheme, set to expire at year’s end, till 2023 - November 8, 2020
- Paytm aims to disburse ₹1000 crore in small loans by March – that’s twice as much as last year - November 8, 2020
- 87% of NC businesses that received PPP loans have not been publicly named - November 8, 2020