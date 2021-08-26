Covid-19 worsens the bad loan crisis at banks like SBI and HDFC

In April-June this year, many borrowers could not repay banks because the deadly second-wave of Covid-19 dented businesses and jobs further, and increased the healthcare costs of families.
