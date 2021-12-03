Covid loans worth £28bn ‘paid out before basic anti-fraud measures started’

The Government only put in some basic anti-fraud checks on the small Covid loans it was providing to businesses once more than £28 billion had already been paid out, a new report has found. Checks to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Critical Aspects That Might Keep You from Getting Approval for Small Business Loans - December 2, 2021
- Covid loan anti-fraud checks inadequate, says watchdog - December 2, 2021
- UK watchdog criticises lack of fraud checks on COVID loans - December 2, 2021