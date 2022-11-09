Notably, small business asking prices in Q3 dropped 13% year-over-year … deals more carefully and at the same time interest rates are going up, which is causing loan payments to increase, he says.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Credit costs chill market for small business sales - November 9, 2022
- SRLN: Largest, Highest-Yielding Senior Loan ETF, Growing 5.3% Yield, Low Interest Rate Risk - November 9, 2022
- SBA proposes expanding lender network, streamlining loan process - November 8, 2022