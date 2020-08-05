Not many micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were eligible under the government-backed emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) that was rolled out in May, especially micro units …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Credit disbursal to small businesses picks up - August 5, 2020
- U.S. Job Losses Set to Mount With Small Businesses Running on Fumes - August 5, 2020
- Small Business Acquisitions Pick Up Steam with High Demand for Thriving Businesses - August 5, 2020