They only care about seeking collateral to give loans. What’s required is to understand their business, capital need, payments cycle, who is their buyers, etc.,” Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary-General, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Credit growth to small businesses continue to remain flat in FY20 so far; check what RBI data shows - January 13, 2020
- How Rutgers has helped 400 young entrepreneurs open new businesses - January 13, 2020
- Hitting A Milestone – BAME-Owned Businesses Account For Almost Half Of “Start Up Loan” Funding In London - January 13, 2020