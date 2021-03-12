Many businesses turned to banks for lending help. Others in need of aid turned to New Mexico’s leading credit unions, which primarily served smaller organizations when compared to the big banks …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Credit unions that participated in PPP threw a lifeline to some small NM companies - March 12, 2021
- Man bought $19K dump truck, booze with COVID loan, feds say | Raleigh News & Observer - March 12, 2021
- ‘Fraudster’ bought $19,000 dump truck and booze with cash from COVID loan, feds say - March 12, 2021