That’s what happened to Cynthia Lommel, of Lakeland. The 70-year-old retired woman has never even owned a business, but the Small Business Administration approved a $150,000 loan in her name.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Crooks receive $150,000 small business loan using Lakeland woman’s identity - September 5, 2020
- The Quad: The Paycheck Protection Program and how it has affected Westwood businesses - September 5, 2020
- Plan to aid small businesses starts with grants – not loans - September 5, 2020