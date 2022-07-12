SmartBiz®, the leading AI-powered financing platform for small businesses and Cross River®, a technology-driven financial services organization that provides core infrastructure and embedded financial …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Cross River partners with SmartBiz to Bring Smarter Financing to Small Businesses - July 12, 2022
- The Asian Century: Its Roots In Family Businesses And The Choices They Made - July 12, 2022
- ‘$1 million on the street:’ With UofM grant, River City Capital helps businesses in underserved areas - July 12, 2022