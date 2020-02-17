The ministry will provide credit guarantees to small and medium-sized enterprises so that they can take … the government will allow them to apply for an extension of the maturity date. Concerning …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Culture Ministry to inject W50 b toward loans for tourism businesses hit by COVID-19 outbreak - February 17, 2020
- PBOC Cuts Interest Rate for One Year Loans to Support Banks - February 17, 2020
- Build Business Credit With This Simple 6-Month Plan - February 16, 2020