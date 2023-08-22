A U.S. consumer finance regulator sued a subsidiary of fintech lender Curo Group Holdings Corp on Tuesday, alleging it pushed struggling borrowers to refinance short-term loans to keep them in debt …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Curo Group subsidiary sued by US regulator for ‘churning’ consumer loans - August 22, 2023
- Biden’s new student loan repayment plan Is open. Here’s how to enroll. - August 22, 2023
- Small Business Loans - August 22, 2023