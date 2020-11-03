D.C.’s MPower Financing has secured yet another investment — this time, from Halcyon Angels. The student loan startup received $115,000 from the Georgetown angel group, a new network of early-stage …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- D.C. student loan startup nabs funding from a nearby angel group - November 3, 2020
- Loans available to small Muskegon County businesses struggling due to coronavirus - November 3, 2020
- WWBIC creates forgivable loan program for Milwaukee businesses - November 3, 2020