The District’s Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking program to procure more capital for Black enterprises is robust but Black business leaders say they know little about it.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- D.C.-Supported Capital Funding Program Mystifies Black Business Leaders - October 13, 2021
- Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Fraudulently Getting $4.6M in PPP Loans - October 13, 2021
- Small minority-owned businesses asking Congress for equality - October 13, 2021