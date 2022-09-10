Dallas County hoping to get approved for SBA low-interest loans to help those impacted by flooding

Last month’s flooding damage in Dallas County wasn’t enough to qualify for federal grant money to help victims rebuild, but those who need the help may still be able to get cheap loans to rebuild.
