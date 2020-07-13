This database shows small-business rescue loans meant to save jobs and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, as part of the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Emergency loan program for small businesses is out of money - July 13, 2020
- Database: Search all PPP loans issued to Arizona businesses - July 13, 2020
- These banks in Florida lent the most PPP loans of $150,000 and up - July 13, 2020