If you don’t, a lot of things don’t. Kiva, meaning “unity” in Swahili, was founded as an micro-loan experiment in East Africa to help small, minority, and women-owned businesses get off the ground.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- David Post: Kiva — loans that change lives - February 20, 2022
- How To Raise Money To Start A Business Uk? - February 19, 2022
- SBA Disaster Loans Available for Local Flood Victims - February 19, 2022