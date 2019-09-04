SBA New Jersey District Director Al Titone noted the loans are for working capital and can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3.61 percent for eligible small businesses and 2.5 percent for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Deadline Approaching for Middlesex County Businesses to Apply For Federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans - September 4, 2019
- Best’s Special Report: Overwhelming Majority of U.S. Insurers’ Bank Loan Holdings of Low Credit Quality - September 4, 2019
- Solomon Hess SBA Loan Fund One of First Investment Funds to Undergo New Aeris Impact Management Assessment - September 4, 2019