The loans are for physical damage caused by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from February 19 through March 30, 2019. PNPs that do not provide critical services of a governmental …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Deadline looming for Small Business Administration disaster loans
The loans are for physical damage caused by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from February 19 through March 30, 2019. PNPs that do not provide critical services of a governmental …