Small businesses in Covington have until Friday, March 25, to apply for the next round of City help in paying first-year rent or fixing up their exteriors. The City’s Small Business Program represents …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Deadline March 25 for Covington grants to small businesses for facade improvements, start-up rents - March 16, 2022
- Following push from Shaheen, Hassan, U.S. Small Business Administration extends EIDL loan deferment period to help small businesses stay afloat - March 16, 2022
- ‘Butchers, bakers and candlestick makers’: Loan officer says lending resources available to local businesses - March 16, 2022