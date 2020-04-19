Deal on more coronavirus small business loan money coming ‘soon,’ Pence, Pelosi say

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said small businesses impacted by coronavirus will have access to more funds through the Paycheck Protection Program “soon” after Senate Democrats rejected a GOP attempt to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Mnuchin says deal ‘very close’ on billions more for small business loans - April 19, 2020
- Mnuchin, congressional leaders near deal on virus aid that includes major boost for small businesses - April 19, 2020
- Mnuchin, Pelosi say ‘very close’ to a deal on second round of small business loans - April 19, 2020