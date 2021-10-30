Soon after the pandemic first came into force in March 2020, Rice was among 469 employees furloughed and laid off by the tracks’ operator, the New York Racing Association, according to data provided …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Student Loan Payback Time; Trump SPAC-Lash - October 30, 2021
- Inflation and Hiring Challenges Force Small Businesses to React - October 30, 2021
- Deep layoffs hobbled NYRA during pandemic even with $10M loan - October 30, 2021