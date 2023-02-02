Rand Paul and Joni Ernst, who are demanding an investigation into COVID-19 loan fraud. “The extent of the fraud could be far greater.” The Small Business Administration (SBA) launched the PPP and EIDL …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- ‘Deeply disturbing’: U.S. watchdog uncovers $5.4 billion in potentially fraudulent COVID-19 loans — obtained using over 69,000 sketchy Social Security numbers - February 2, 2023
- Best Business Loans For Bad Credit Of February 2023 - February 2, 2023
- Best Small Business Loans Of February 2023 - February 2, 2023