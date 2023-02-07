A U.S. government watchdog has issued a “deeply disturbing” fraud alert over the widespread use of “questionable” Social Security numbers (SSNs) to get pandemic loans. The Pandemic Response …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- ‘Deeply disturbing’: US watchdog uncovers $5.4 billion in potentially fraudulent COVID-19 loans — obtained using over 69,000 sketchy Social Security numbers - February 7, 2023
- ‘The terms were slightly insulting’: New Albany business owners concerned about loan program - February 7, 2023
- what would a $150,000 business loan cost? - February 6, 2023