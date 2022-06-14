French fintech Defacto wants to bring embedded finance lending to small- and medium-sized businesses in Europe.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Four Million Hard-Hit Businesses Approved for Nearly $390 Billion in COVID Economic Injury … - June 13, 2022
- Defacto, a French fintech startup that offers loans to small businesses, just raised $16 million using a 15-slide pitch deck - June 13, 2022
- Are Small-Business Loans Installment or Revolving? - June 13, 2022