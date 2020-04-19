It provided payroll assistance to more than 1.6 million small businesses around the nation. “The Treasury Department and SBA launched the unprecedented Paycheck Protection Program in just one week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Democratic Lawmakers, Treasury Secretary Closer to Small Business Funds Deal - April 19, 2020
- Mnuchin says deal ‘very close’ on billions more for small business loans - April 19, 2020
- Mnuchin, congressional leaders near deal on virus aid that includes major boost for small businesses - April 19, 2020