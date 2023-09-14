In addition to announcing close to $2 million in funding for small businesses recovery, DeSantis has also requested that the U.S. Secretary of Commerce issue a federal fisheries disaster declaration …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- DeSantis announces over $1.6 million in funding for small businesses impacted by Idalia - September 14, 2023
- This lender helps small developers build houses in Philadelphia - September 14, 2023
- Capital One Venture X Business Card Review 2023 - September 14, 2023