Neither the House nor Senate versions of the latest $1.9 trillion stimulus package–dubbed the American Rescue Plan Act, which is expected to reach the President’s desk by March 14–include an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Despite Dire Small Business Need, $128 Billion in PPP Is to Due to Sunset March 31
Neither the House nor Senate versions of the latest $1.9 trillion stimulus package–dubbed the American Rescue Plan Act, which is expected to reach the President’s desk by March 14–include an …