For the current bushfire crisis, the federal and relevant state governments are offering small business “recovery grants” of up to A$50,000 and “concessional loans” of up to A$500,000. To be eligible, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Disaster hits small business in many ways. We need a national strategy to help them adapt
For the current bushfire crisis, the federal and relevant state governments are offering small business “recovery grants” of up to A$50,000 and “concessional loans” of up to A$500,000. To be eligible, …