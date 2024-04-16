The SBA is opening a Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help Georgians in the declared counties who need help applying for assistance. The center will open Tuesday, April 16, at the Rockdale County Emergency Management Agency, which is located at 3500 East Fairview Road. For the first day that the center is open, the hours are set from noon to 6 p.m.
