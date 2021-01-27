The second draw of the PPP launched January 19, 2021, with $284 billion available to be disbursed and a few key differences. Eligible businesses must have 300 or fewer employees, whereas for the first …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Do You Have to Pay Taxes on Your PPP Loan? - January 27, 2021
- SBA approved $35B in PPP loans so far in 2021. Here’s what you need to know. - January 27, 2021
- S.B.A. finds ‘anomalies’ in hundreds of thousands of small business relief loans - January 27, 2021