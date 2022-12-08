State Rep. Joe Harding, a Republican from North Florida, was indicted Wednesday on charges of money laundering and wire fraud after a federal grand jury said he falsely claimed two inactive businesses …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Sponsor of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law accused of COVID-19 loan fraud - December 7, 2022
- ‘Don’t say gay’ bill sponsor indicted on fraud charges related to COVID business loans - December 7, 2022
- SBA Waives Disaster Loan Interest and Payments for First Year - December 7, 2022