50% portfolio with upto Rs 25 lakh of loans Small Finance Bank cannot be a Business Correspondent (BC) for another bank. However, they can have other entities as BCs. Technology and Digital Focus: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Draft Guidelines for On Tap Licensing of Small Finance Banks in India – Time to get ready - October 5, 2019
- A small hospital saved amid rural health crisis in Wisconsin - October 5, 2019
- Ways Of Acquiring Short-Term Finance Or Loans In NZ - October 4, 2019