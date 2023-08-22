Durham County is taking a closer look at disparities that exist in minority and women-owned businesses.It commissioned Miller Consulting, Inc. to conduct a disparity study to determine if any …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Durham Co. to look for disparities in county contracts with minority, women-owned businesses - August 22, 2023
- 3 Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval : Fast Cash $1000 $2000 $5000 Emergency Personal Loans & Small Payday Loans Online – UPDATED - August 22, 2023
- Here’s how to avoid student loan debt: Focus on career outcomes, not prestigious degrees. - August 22, 2023