The challenge for the Fed, of course, is to reduce inflation that is hurting small businesses’ costs structures (and consumer pocketbooks) without cause a recession.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Community Loan Fund announces 9-Week Business Planning Course for 2023 - December 19, 2022
- During Inflation Or Recession, Higher Interest Rates Present Challenges For Small Businesses - December 19, 2022
- Father, son face charges over alleged $8M Covid relief loan fraud involving ministry - December 19, 2022