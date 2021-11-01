Earnings up as Community West Bank reports 10% non-PPP loan growth

Goleta-based Community West Bancshares reported “strong” earnings in the third quarter, fueled by an expanded balance sheet and increased net interest, according to a quarterly report released Nov. 1.
