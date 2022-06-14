The city is expanding its micro and commercial small business loan program by infusing it with a portion of funds gained from the sale of a former school property. Over three years, the city’s EDC has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- East Providence waterfront businesses land local EDC loans - June 14, 2022
- Clyburn: US failed to stop fraud in COVID-19 loan program - June 14, 2022
- Committee chief: U.S. failed to stop fraud in COVID-19 loan program - June 14, 2022