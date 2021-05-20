A Tennessee federal judge Wednesday rejected a white, male restaurant owner’s bid to stop the Small Business Administration from paying out COVID-19-related relief to restaurant owners unless the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Eatery Can’t Block COVID-19 Loan Priority For Minorities
A Tennessee federal judge Wednesday rejected a white, male restaurant owner’s bid to stop the Small Business Administration from paying out COVID-19-related relief to restaurant owners unless the …