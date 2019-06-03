EBay partners Santander-backed app to offer UK sellers loans

EBay has teamed up with Santander-backed fintech app Asto to offer cash flow loans to the online marketplace’s small business customers in the UK. From later this year, Asto will offer loans to the …
