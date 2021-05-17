EBRD €5million loan to Raiffeisen Bank Kosovo for on-lending to small businesses to reach EU standards Cashback incentives of up to 15 per cent of the loan amount, funded by the EU The European Bank …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
EBRD and EU join forces with Raiffeisen to boost small businesses in Kosovo
EBRD €5million loan to Raiffeisen Bank Kosovo for on-lending to small businesses to reach EU standards Cashback incentives of up to 15 per cent of the loan amount, funded by the EU The European Bank …