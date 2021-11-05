EBRD is extending a local-currency loan worth the equivalent of €10 million to JSC Joint Stock Bank Lviv to facilitate access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- EBRD, EU boost Ukrainian small business funding via Bank Lviv - November 5, 2021
- How Oguz Konar’s Business Lending Blueprint Provides Customers Life-Changing Results - November 5, 2021
- People Are Sharing How Student Loan Forgiveness Would Change Their Lives, And It’s Heartbreaking - November 5, 2021