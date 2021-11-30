EBRD loan of up to €25 million to support private businesses in Serbia ; New financing to Erste Bank to strengthen the resilience of the local economy; Financing is part of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- EBRD extends €25 million loan to Erste Bank in Serbia - November 30, 2021
- CommBank rolls out zero interest business loan to provide Christmas boost - November 30, 2021
- Bank of Georgia Signs $100 Mln Loan With US DFC - November 30, 2021