In August of 2019, the alliance assisted Laboratory, Analytical & Biological Services (LABS) of New Oxford in securing a Small Business Administration (SBA) 504 loan for $338,000 which is allowing the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Economic Alliance helps manufactures secure loans - October 2, 2019
- Targeting Increased Lending, CBN Raises Loan Ratio to 65% - October 2, 2019
- Lending to small business crucial to economic growth: Ombudsman - October 2, 2019