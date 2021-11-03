Economic Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Distribution of PPP Loans in Austin

During the Summer of 2020, the Hobby School of Public Affairs in collaboration with the Austin Chamber of Commerce (ACC) conducted a survey of 1,050 business owners in the Austin area. The aim of the …
