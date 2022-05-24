Imagine a successful small-business owner who wants to run for Congress. To jump-start his campaign, he might lend it some money. Once fundraising gets going, it can pay him back.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Editorial: Campaign loan cap integral to free speech - May 24, 2022
- Bank customers savvy with home loans and credit cards – NZBA - May 23, 2022
- SBA: Funds committed to all eligible borrowers of COVID disaster loans - May 23, 2022