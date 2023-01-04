Violet Obiokoro, has said loans disbursed by the state government and the Bank of Industry (BOI), have promoted the expansion of businesses operated by persons living with disability in the state.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Edo, BOI Promote Inclusive Business Growth, Disburse Loans - January 3, 2023
- Loan Program for Small Businesses Is Tapped Dry - January 3, 2023
- Best Small Business Loans Of January 2023 - January 3, 2023