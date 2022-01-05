Attempts to lower New Mexico’s annual interest rate cap on small loans – from 175% to 36% – came up short at last year’s legislative session, but backers are planning to try again during the 30-day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Effort resumes to cap interest rates on small loans - January 5, 2022
- 5 Crucial Questions Before Applying for a Business Loan - January 5, 2022
- AU Small Finance Bank soars after deposits rise 49% YoY in Q3 - January 5, 2022