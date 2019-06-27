Legislation to cap interest rates on high-cost small loans in California cleared a … according to the state’s business oversight department. Advocates say such loans are designed to fail. “I cannot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Effort to end triple-digit interest rates on small loans in California clears major hurdle
Legislation to cap interest rates on high-cost small loans in California cleared a … according to the state’s business oversight department. Advocates say such loans are designed to fail. “I cannot …