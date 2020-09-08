Election 2020: Labour’s $1.5b extension of small business loan scheme and cap paywave fees

If re-elected, Labour would extend the small business cash flow scheme for another three years, pour more Government money into tailored business advice and make changes to small business tax schemes.
