One might get the feeling from reading her website that funders, including SBA lenders, CDFIs, and non-profit micro-lenders, were not actively providing capital to minority entrepreneurs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Elizabeth Warren’s Exit From Presidential Race Is Good News For Small Business - March 5, 2020
- Coronavirus: Be soft on businesses regarding loan payment – GUTA to Banks - March 5, 2020
- When I took out my student loans, I also got life insurance to protect my parents if I die before my debt is paid off - March 5, 2020